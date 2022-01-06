SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $789.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $755.00 to $789.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $771.74.

SIVB opened at $681.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.40. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $390.43 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

