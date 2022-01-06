SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.