SVB Leerink Lowers Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $14.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equillium has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

EQ stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $181,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6.

