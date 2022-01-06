S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,489. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

