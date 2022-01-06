Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 571,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,305,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $286.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

