Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,432 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $1,568,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,346,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,062 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 731,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,527,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.