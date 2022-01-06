Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $689,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 827,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190,984. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.07 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

