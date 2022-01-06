Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. 3,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.