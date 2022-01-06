Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Suncor Energy worth $129,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

