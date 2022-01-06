Swiss National Bank Has $102.91 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Franco-Nevada worth $102,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

