Swiss National Bank Has $107.54 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $107,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

