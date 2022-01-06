Swiss National Bank Sells 17,000 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $111,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $191.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.77 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

