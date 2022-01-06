Swiss National Bank Sells 32,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $99,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 350.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

