Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $255.15 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.69.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

