Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.