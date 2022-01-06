Synovus Financial Corp Buys 303 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,235.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 80.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI opened at $264.80 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.70 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

