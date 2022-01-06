Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

