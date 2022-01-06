Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.