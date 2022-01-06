Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $54.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $51.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

