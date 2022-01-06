Synthetify Market Cap Tops $11.02 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $77,702.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars.

