Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Syscoin has a market cap of $662.27 million and $45.97 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00316728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,171,259 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

