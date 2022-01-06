T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.