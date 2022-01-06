Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams Sells 3,418 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRHC stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

