TagCoin Price Tops $0.0324 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TagCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TagCoin has a market cap of $208,509.77 and $19.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TagCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,231.94 or 1.00048731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00092385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00886597 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00030723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

