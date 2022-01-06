Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $672.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

