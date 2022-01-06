Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $138.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.62 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

