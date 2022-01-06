TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,822,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321,087 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,485,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $120.10 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

