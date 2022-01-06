TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 109,886 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,886 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.06% of Waste Connections worth $676,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

