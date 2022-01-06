TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 358,966 shares.The stock last traded at $15.73 and had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

