Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,913,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,055,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,630.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

