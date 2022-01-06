Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,913,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 3,055,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,630.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TEFOF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $5.46.
Telefónica Company Profile
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.