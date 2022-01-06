Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.03. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $161.33 and a 12 month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

