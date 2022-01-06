Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.80 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $33.39 or 0.00077064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and $23.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,474 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,558 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

