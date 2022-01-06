TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after buying an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

