TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.06

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.06 and last traded at C$29.93, with a volume of 305057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.79.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

The company has a market cap of C$40.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.58.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.61%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

