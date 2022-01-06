Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.14

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

