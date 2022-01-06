Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $280.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

