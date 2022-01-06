Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.30 million to $672.60 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $9.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

