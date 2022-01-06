Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

