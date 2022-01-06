Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $15.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.92. 46,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,633. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

