Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.53 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,222 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

