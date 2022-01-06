Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8.53 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

