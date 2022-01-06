Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 637,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after buying an additional 136,872 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $248.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

