Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 5,290 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

