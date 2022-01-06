TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities decreased their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.16.

TFI International stock traded down C$5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$128.80. The company had a trading volume of 224,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$64.76 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$137.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

