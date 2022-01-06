The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

