The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 8,871 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

