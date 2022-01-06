The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,335. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

