The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,627. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

