The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $777.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $435.12 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

