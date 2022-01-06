The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 115 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.82) to GBX 115 ($1.55) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:CPC opened at GBX 108.95 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.17. The firm has a market cap of £113.16 million and a P/E ratio of -26.57. The City Pub Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

